Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League goals and latest updates after James Ward-Prowse scores

(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in the latest London derby, with Spurs having started the season on fire but facing injury issues of late, leading to a four-match winless run. That has seen Ange Postecoglou’s team slip down into fifth, while the Hammers are up to ninth after three undefeated in league play.

Unusually, it’s West Ham who have European commitments this season and Tottenham who do not, after David Moyes’ team triumphed in the Europa Conference League last term amid Tottenham’s domestic struggles.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and get the latest match odds here.

Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League updates

8:15pm GMT KO

Goal - Romero heads in for Spurs (1-0)

Goal - Bowen equalises for Hammers (1-1)

Goal - Ward-Prowse taps in to give visitors the lead (1-2)

Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 - 2 West Ham United FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

22:06

Yellow Card Edson Omar Álvarez Velázquez

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

22:05

The fourth official indicates there will be a minimum of five additional minutes at the end of this game. There is still time for Tottenham, but can West Ham hang on?

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

22:03

Desperate to win the ball from Bowen, Romero goes in strong and catches the West Ham forward late. He goes into the book as a result.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

22:01

Son, who was unable to build on his impressive streak against West Ham, makes way with Veliz taking his place for the latter stages.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

22:01

Substitution Mohammed Kudus Pablo Fornals Malla

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

22:01

West Ham push for a third goal that would surely put the game beyond Tottenham. Ward-Prowse sends a corner into the six-yard box, but the hosts just about scramble the ball away.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:57

Substitution Brennan Price Johnson Pape Matar Sarr

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:57

Substitution Yves Bissouma Bryan Gil Salvatierra

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:57

Can Son stand up and be counted for Tottenham. The skipper has been directly involved in eight goals in his eight Premier League home games against West Ham, scoring five and assisting three. He has also found the net in his last three such matches.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:53

Yellow Card James Michael Edward Ward-Prowse

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:53

Spurs look to respond and Son whips a free-kick into the box from the left flank. However, Paqueta is alert at the near post and heads the ball to safety.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:50

Suddenly, West Ham lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As things stand, the Hammers are on course for only their second victory in 11 Premier League London derbies away from home.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:47

Goal James Michael Edward Ward-Prowse

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:47

GOOD SAVE! Spurs continue to apply the pressure and a patient build-up culminates in Porro getting a shot away. But Fabianski is alert at his near post to beat the attempt to safety.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:45

CHANCE! Richarlison should score! The substitute is unmarked in the six-yard box as he connects with Porro's deep cross at the far post. However, he can only head wide with only Fabianski to beat.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:44

There is concern for West Ham, who lost Areola to injury on Wednesday, as Fabianski stays down. Thankfully, the latter is soon back on his feet and able to continue.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:40

Substitution Giovani Lo Celso Oliver William Skipp

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:40

Bowen's equaliser was his seventh away goal in the Premier League this season. No West Ham player has ever scored more in a single campaign, as he matches the tally of Trevor Morley (1993-94) and Paulo Wanchope (1999-2000).

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:40

Substitution Pierre-Emile Kordt Højbjerg Richarlison de Andrade

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:36

Vicario produces a smart reflex save to deny Soucek's volley from point-blank range. However, it would not have counted as the midfielder was offside as he made the move to connect with Coufal's cross.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:35

This contest is finely poised as we pass the hour mark at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It really could go either way.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:33

Porro goes in late on Paqueta and the right-back can have no complaints as his name goes into the book.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:30

Yellow Card Emerson Palmieri dos Santos

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:30

West Ham have their tails up as they look to turn this contest on its head. Coufal shows great strength as he outmuscles Udogie and finds Bowen. He and Ward-Prowse combine to tee up Paqueta, but his precise attempt is read by Vicario.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:29

It is a landmark goal for Bowen, who scores for West Ham for the 50th time in all competitions. It is also the seventh successive Premier League away match in which he has found the net.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:25

Goal Jarrod Bowen

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:24

Spurs have won just three of their last nine home midweek Premier League matches, having prevailed in 14 of their previous 15 such games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:21

Tottenham maintain the pressure following a corner. Porro plays a neat one-two with Lo Celso and looks for the far corner, but there is just too much elevation on his attempt.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:19

We are off and running again as West Ham get the ball rolling once more.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:16

Although they lead, Spurs will be disappointed not to be heading into the break with a healthier lead. Indeed, they dominated large periods of the first half with over three-quarters of the possession, while registering 13 shots on goal to their opponents' four.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:14

Tottenham lead West Ham by a goal to nil at the midway point in this London derby. Romero marked his return from suspension by opening the scoring from a header in the 11th minute. The hosts almost went 2-0 up in first-half stoppage time, when Zouma turned Lo Celso's cross dangerously against his own post.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:04

HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 1-0 WEST HAM

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:04

OFF THE POST! Almost an own-goal by Zouma! Tottenham push for a second goal and the ball is neatly worked out to Lo Celso, who fires it into the six-yard box. Having to cut it out, a sliding Zouma sees the ball ricochet off him and onto the left post with Fabianski beaten.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:03

There will be two additional minutes played at the end of this first half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:01

We are into the final minute of regulation time in this first half. Can Tottenham hold out until the break or can West Ham find an equaliser?

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

21:00

The Hammers look to respond before half-time. Kudus skips inside from the right wing and evades a couple of challenges. He then looks for Paqueta, who is unable to accept his pass due to being in an offside position, and that takes the sting out of the visitors' threat.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:57

West Ham survive again. Fabianski can only punch Lo Celso's cross straight to Kulusevski, whose shot is blocked by Emerson, before Bissouma eventually sends the follow-up attempt over.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:55

Spurs maintain their threat with West Ham struggling to get out. Johnson latches onto a clever throughball into the box, but he shoots straight at Fabianski from a tight angle.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:54

SAVE! After Paqueta makes his way to the sidelines, Tottenham look to capitalise on their brief numerical advantage. The ball sits up nicely for Lo Celso to strike on the volley from the edge of the box, but Fabianski does well to beat it away.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:51

There is a concern for West Ham as Paqueta stays down and is in need of attention. The medical team enter the pitch to tend to the midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:48

Kudus is one-on-one with Vicario after latching onto a throughball, but drags his shot wide of the target. However, his blushes are somewhat spared by the late rising of the offside flag.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:48

West Ham look to counter and Ward-Prowse quickly switches the play to Paqueta. But the latter's touch is too heavy and Spurs can clear their lines.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:44

Following Romero's header, West Ham have now failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 12 away Premier League matches. Although, the Hammers will be encouraged by the fact they have scored at least once in their last eight such games.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:42

Kudus dispossesses Udogie deep inside the Tottenham half and goes for goal from range. It is on target, but never troubling Vicario.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:40

Tottenham are still a goal to the good at the midway point of an entertaining first half. Romero's header separates the sides, but both are looking dangerous going forward.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:39

It looks more like a basketball contest at the moment with both sides taking turns attacking. Following a neat exchange of passes, Lo Celso tries his luck from distance, but his attempt is high and wide of the target.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:37

West Ham are awarded a corner and Ward-Prowse whips a dangerous delivery into the six-yard box. Zouma attacks it, but cannot quite keep his header on target under pressure from the goalkeeper.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:35

Tottenham attack again and space opens for Son to take aim from the edge of the area. But the Spurs skipper sends his attempt straight into Fabianski's arms.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:34

Although it did not end in a goal, West Ham will be encouraged by that response. The Hammers have been very much on the back foot so far, and must look to gain a foothold in the contest.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:31

West Ham look to respond immediately and Kudus finds himself in an advanced position, but the offside flag stops him in his tracks.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:27

Assist Pedro Antonio Porro Sauceda

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:27

Enjoying over 90 per cent of the possession, it has been a thoroughly dominant start by Spurs. Although, West Ham are doing well to maintain their concentration levels at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:25

Of course, Tottenham have lost both their last two Premier League home games. You must go back to September 2008 under Juande Ramos for the last time they suffered three successive defeats on home soil.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:24

A comedic moment sees Hojbjerg fall to the ground after getting his feet in a proper tangle inside the box. Sarcastic cheers can be heard from the away end and it is one of those moments where the Spurs midfielder will have hoped not many people saw!

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:21

Spurs threaten again following a corner. After their first threat is dealt with, Porro whips a delicious ball into the box from the left flank. However, Fabianski is alert and gathers from the air.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:20

The hosts go straight onto the attack as Udogie wins possession high up the field. He finds Son, who in turn slips the ball through for Kulusevski on the edge of the box. The latter goes to ground after colliding with Fabianski, but a goal-kick is given. He appeared to be in an offside position anyway, so any goal would likely not have counted.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:17

Referee Michael Salisbury blows his whistle and Tottenham get the match under way.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

20:15

The teams make their way out onto the pitch and we are fast approaching kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:59

Tottenham have prevailed in three of their last four Premier League meetings with West Ham on this ground. Although, the Hammers do have fond memories of this fixture, having inflicted Spurs' first league defeat at their new home courtesy of a 1-0 victory in April 2019.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:59

David Moyes also makes two alterations from West Ham. Zouma returns to captain the Hammers in the heart of defence after missing the weekend draw with Crystal Palace following a burglary at his home. The other change comes in goal with Fabianski replacing Alphonse Areola. The visitors remain without Michail Antonio, who is still coming back from a knee injury.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:55

SUBS: Joseph Anang, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals, Divin Mubama, Danny Ings, Said Benrahma.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:55

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Mohammed Kudus, Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:51

Ange Postecoglou makes two changes from Spurs' entertaining 3-3 draw with Manchester City last weekend. Romero returns from a three-match suspension in the heart of defence, with Emerson dropping to the bench. Hojbjerg also comes into the starting XI in place of Gil, who is named among the substitutes. A lengthy injury list features the likes of James Maddison, Eric Dier, Micky van de Ven and Ivan Perisic.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:51

SUBS: Fraser Forster, Alfie Dorrington, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Pape Sarr, Jamie Donley, Richarlison, Bryan Gil, Alejo Veliz.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:47

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Brennan Johnson, Giovani Lo Celso, Dejan Kulusevski; Son Heung-Min.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:47

Fifth place plays ninth in this tasty London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The hosts are desperate to end a run of four straight matches without a win, while their visitors are unbeaten in five across all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:47

Hello everyone and welcome to live text commentary of the Premier League showdown between Tottenham and West Ham.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:45

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

19:15

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…