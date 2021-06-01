Tottenham handed body blow to hopes of reappointing Mauricio Pochettino as manager

Mauricio Pochettino embraces Kylian Mbappe - AFP

Paris Saint-Germain are extremely confident that Mauricio Pochettino will stay at the club.

In a bid to end speculation over a possible return to Tottenham Hotspur, a 12-month contract extension has been triggered on his current contract with senior figures adamant that he will stay. It means Pochettino is now tied to PSG until June 2023.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has also spoken to Pochettino and at no point did the PSG head coach indicate that he wanted to leave.

The deal Pochettino signed when he took over at PSG in January was for an initial 18-month period. Despite failing to win the French league and exiting the Champions League in the semi-finals, after beating Bayern Munich and Barcelona, his contract has since been extended. He did win the French Super Cup and French Cup and PSG have already discussed with him the summer transfer plans.

PSG have been left bemused by claims that Pochettino, who spent two years at the club as a player, wants to go and insist they have had no information to corroborate that. They released an interview with him last week in which he spoke about his future plans at the club.

There does appear to have been some exploratory interest from Spurs in bringing Pochettino back but at no stage has he discussed going with PSG. They remain convinced the Argentinian is committed to staying and also point out that reports in Spain claimed that Real Madrid wanted him. However, they have re-appointed Carlo Ancelotti.