Toronto to become 14th WNBA franchise in 2026
The WNBA is officially going international, adding Toronto as the 14th franchise starting in 2026.
2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictions
The excitement is buzzing for the 2024 WNBA season. Can Caitlin Clark translate her college game to the WNBA? Sportsbooks are giving plenty of options to bet on her performance this season. We examine a few with Drew Dinsick of "Bet the EDGE" podcast.
With new young star power, Chicago Sky set to tip off 2024 WNBA season
The Chicago Sky begin the WNBA season next week on the road in Dallas, coming off a loss in the first round of the playoffs last year. They also lost their top scorer, but have a new coach, new star power, and some young players who are already changing the face of the franchise. Chicago Sun-Times beat reporter Annie Costabile looks ahead at an exciting upcoming season for the Sky.
San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State Valkyries
The WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. And if Saturday was any indication, fans are ready to cheer on the Golden State Valkyries. Alyssa Goard reports.
How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies

Caitlin Clark struggled early in her first regular-season game with the Indiana Fever on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.
Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirement
Lisa Bluder, the longtime head coach of the Iowa women's basketball team, announced her retirement after 24 years.
2024 NBA Draft: Top prospects, predictions, where will Bronny James fall?
Against the odds, the Atlanta Hawks won the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft for the first time in franchise history. In a year without a consensus No. 1 prospect, here's a look at five top prospects in this year's draft and where Bronny James sits on the board.
The WNBA is officially going international, adding Toronto as the 14th franchise starting in 2026.
