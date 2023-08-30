Top takeaways from the Packers’ initial 53-man roster of 2023 season

The Green Bay Packers made 37 moves on Tuesday to trim the roster down to 53 players before the league’s annual deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst released 32 players, placed cornerback Eric Stokes on the PUP list, placed safety Tarvarius Moore on injured reserve and waived/injured running backs Tyler Goodson and Lew Nichols and long snapper Broughton Hatcher.

Here are the top takeaways from the initial 53-man roster in Green Bay:

Top UDFAs couldn't be denied

Leaning into depth on OL

The Green Bay Packers offensive line warms up before a Week 1 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals,Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The team’s deepest position group was along the offensive line, so Brian Gutekunst kept 11 offensive linemen (representing 20 percent of the roster!) on the initial 53. Placing Luke Tenuta on injured reserve on Wednesday will reduce the number to 10, but the point stands. While the Packers have an injury red flag to cover at left tackle, the team might also have four or even five offensive tackles they’d trust to play tomorrow. The incredible versatility of Zach Tom, the assumed starting right tackle, and left guard Elgton Jenkins only strengthens the group, which will be asked to protect Jordan Love and open running lanes for two veteran running backs every week. As Matt LaFleur recently said, the Packers’ strength in 2023 could be up front on offense.

Youth rules

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 19: Jayden Reed #11 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Brian Gutekunst picked 24 players in the last two drafts, and 22 made the initial 53-man roster. The entire 11-player draft class from 2022 is back, and only seventh-rounders Lew Nichols and Grant DuBose didn’t make it from this year’s 13-player class. Add in punter Daniel Whelan and the three undrafted free agent rookies and the Packers have flooded the roster with young players. According to Ken Ingalls, the average age of the Packers roster is roughly 25.5 years. Some may call this a “rebuild.” I still prefer “transition.” The Packers, in large part due to the necessity of dead money on the salary cap, are moving away from the older, aging roster of the late Aaron Rodgers era and gravitating toward the young, potential-filled roster of the early Jordan Love era.

Opposite approaches at premium defensive positions

Green Bay Packers linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (57) rushes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers kept six edge rushers and only four cornerbacks, a swap of the numbers typically seen in the two premium defensive positions. Why so many outside linebackers and so few corners? For starters, the Packers brought back their top four edge rushers from last season and then added first-round pick Lukas Van Ness and top undrafted free agent Brenton Cox Jr., creating impressive depth on the edge. Second, Eric Stokes is still on the PUP list and impressive rookie Carrington Valentine gave the Packers a solid No. 4 option behind veterans Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Keisean Nixon. Darnell Savage can also play in the slot. It’s still possible the Packers add a fifth cornerback between now and Week 1.

Any surprises?

Green Bay Packers punter Pat O’Donnell (16) runs on the field before their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Not really. The Packers placed safety Tarvarius Moore on injured reserve with a minor knee injury, so one of Brian Gutekunst’s only free-agent additions won’t be sticking around. They also cut Patrick Taylor and Grant DuBose, two minor surprises on offense. The biggest splash was releasing veteran punter Pat O’Donnell and going with first-year punter Daniel Whelan. The Packers had an opportunity to get young and cheaper and potentially better at punter, so they took it. For the fourth straight year, the Packers will have a new punter.

Long snapper shuffle

Green Bay Packers long snapper Matt Orzech (42) autographs a football for a fan after a joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Confused why the Packers don’t have a long snapper on the initial 53-man roster? Here’s the reason: By cutting assumed long snapper Matt Orzech on Tuesday, the Packers opened up a roster spot to keep offensive tackle Luke Tenuta, who is dealing with an ankle injury. When Tenuta goes on injured reserve on Wednesday (ensuring he can return this season), Orzech will sign back. It was a procedural decision to save Tenuta’s availability for the 2023 season.

Predicting practice squad depth (or upcoming roster moves?)

Jul 29, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Austin Allen (49) at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

The construction of the roster helps show where the Packers may prioritize depth on the practice squad (or need to add via the waiver wire). The offensive has only three running backs (including one with zero special teams experience) and three tight ends (including one labeled as a fullback), so both positions need help on the practice squad. Expect a third quarterback to be signed (Alex McGough?). Having only four cornerbacks on the 53-man roster should mean at least two cornerbacks are signed to the practice squad. Remember, the Packers can sign 16 players to the practie squad, and outside linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu (International Pathway Program) has a free practice squad spot in 2023. A few names to watch on Wednesday: Grant DuBose, Corey Ballentine, Kiondre Thomas, Benny Sapp, Austin Allen, Patrick Taylor, Jadakis Bonds, Arron Mosby, Jimmy Phillips, Henry Pearson, Kadeem Telfort.

What happens with Eric Stokes?

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) walks across the field during a joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cornerback Eric Stokes remained on the PUP list. What does this mean? Stokes, who is still working his way back from knee and foot injuries, must miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The Packers play the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions to open 2023. The team has a bye week in Week 6, so it’s possible Stokes’ season debut won’t arrive until as late as Week 7. His timeline remains unclear. Remember, Stokes needed surgeries to fix both injuries last year.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire