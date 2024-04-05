Top in-state prospect for 2025 to visit Nebraska

A top tight end in the class of 2025 is planning to visit the Cornhuskers this weekend. Chase Loftin will visit the Lincoln campus on Saturday, April 6th.

Loftin is a 6-foot-5, 213-pound four-star prospect for Millard South High School out of Omaha, Nebraska. Over the last two seasons, he’s appeared in 22 games with 73 receptions for 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns.

According to the recruiting service On3, he is currently ranked as the top player in the state of Nebraska for the 2025 cycle. All three major services have Loftin ranked as a Top 25 tight-end prospect.

Nebraska has been busy on the recruiting trail for the last several weeks, looking to add to its class of 2025. The Huskers only hold three commitments: Tyson Terry (Defensive Line), Caden VerMaas (Athlete), and Conor Booth (Running Back).

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire