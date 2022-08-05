This top running back recruit sets his commitment date

The Gators could be receiving some good news on the recruiting trail next week.

Cedric Baxter, a former Florida State commit, revealed to On3’s Chad Simmons that he will announce his commitment on August 10. The Orlando, Florida, native is down to four schools: Florida, Texas, Miami and Texas A&M.

Baxter made a point to tell Simmons that over the past few months, he has had three schools at the top of his list. But more recently, he has narrowed that down to one school. Baxter will opt for a more traditional announcement, with the hats of all four schools on a table at Edgewater High School in Orlando.

Baxter has been keeping his decision quiet, telling Simmons that only his parents know and that even his siblings aren’t in on the decision. While praising all four programs in his On3 interview, Baxter can only attend one school. Currently, Florida and Texas are the only schools with a running back prospect committed to the 2023 class.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the Longhorns in the driver’s seat for Baxter’s services, holding a commanding 75.9% chance to sign the 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound prospect.

According to the On3 Consensus, Baxter is the No. 50 player nationally, the No. 13 player in the state of Florida and the No. 4 running back in the nation.

