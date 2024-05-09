'Top-level' atmosphere can spell 'difficult day' for Rangers - McGregor

Callum McGregor has urged the Celtic support to help make Saturday's Old Firm derby a "difficult day" for rivals Rangers.

With only home fans in attendance, Brendan Rodgers' side can all but seal the Premiership title with a win - which would leave them six points clear with a superior goal difference and two games to go.

The Celtic captain says the league leaders must give the crowd cause to roar the team on and create imposing conditions for the visitors.

“I’ve touched on it a lot that the supporters are vitally important for us, and when the place is rocking, the football’s good," McGregor told Celtic TV.

"It’s very, very difficult to beat that atmosphere, it’s top-level.

“It’s about the players getting the crowd going, starting the game quick and bringing the support into the game.

“And if we do that, then we marry the two together and hopefully make it a difficult day for them.”

A veteran of the fixture, McGregor says he relishes the battles when taking on the Ibrox side.

"I love [derbies]," he added. "I think if you don’t enjoy them then you’re going to struggle to play at a big club like this.

"You’ve got to enjoy the fight, and the battle of it and generally when you do that then you have positive experiences.

"We’ll definitely be trying to have another one of them.”