Top 5 nastiest NFL defenses

R: It's very telling how Trump and his administration always talk about the information leaks as the crime, and nothing about the activity that was leaked. If the leaked information isn't true, then why doesn't Trump complain about slander or libel? If the leaked information is made up, then there is no real leak to complain about. Show us your tax returns Mr. President, prove that you have nothing to hide. Prove that your bromance with Putin is just a passing fling.