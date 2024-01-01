Top 3 statistical performers from Warriors’ loss to the Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors fell to their third straight defeat when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday (Dec. 30.) Their most recent slide began when they lost to the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, and they’ve been unable to recover the energy and hustle that saw them embark on a five-game winning streak leading up to that loss.

Nevertheless, Golden State can still turn things around. Yes, they currently sit 11th in the Western Conference, and their season hasn’t gone remotely to plan. Nevertheless, they have the veteran leadership and high-level talent to turn things around once they find and lean into their identity as a group.

The Warriors next game is scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 2,) where they will face the Orlando Magic. Before we begin looking ahead to that game, it’s worth taking a closer look at who had a good performance in Golden State’s latest loss. Here are the top three statistical performers from Saturday’s game.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Statline: 25 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 streal, 9-of-25 FG, 6-of-15 3PT

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Statline: 24 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 9-of-14 FG, 6-of-9 3PT

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Statline: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 5-of-8 FG, 3-of-5 3PT

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire