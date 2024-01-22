Top 15 boys basketball power poll — and Friday report — for the Austin area

Peyton Dulin drives for Cedar Ridge in a game against The Woodlands. Round Rock High Men's Basketball hosted the third annual William Roberts Memorial tournament on December 28th - 30th, 2023.

Our top 15 boys basketball teams -- and more below -- in the Austin area entering this week across all classifications:

1. Stony Point

The Tigers (25-1) defeated Manor 72-56 Friday as Josiah Moseley's double-double of 36 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks led the way. Uzziah Buntyn had 13 points and Alan Guyton had eight assists for the Tigers. Earlier in the week, Stony Point defeated Vista Ridge 101-53 behind Moseley's 29 points and nine assists and Buntyn's 21 points and four assists. Stony Point leads District 25-6A with a 7-0 record.

2. St. Michael's

The Crusaders (25-1) had the week off as they begin TAPPS district play this week.

3. Lake Travis

The Cavs (23-4) fell to rival Westlake 51-46 at home and had a bye.

4. Johnson

The Jaguars (22-5) defeated Anderson 61-37 and Dripping Springs 74-68. In the win over the Tigers, four Jaguars reached double figures as Jaxon Vandegarde had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, Sam McKinney had 18 points and five boards, Reese Martin finished with 11 points and Jack Untermeyer had 10 points.

5. Westlake

The Chaps (20-7) defeated rival Lake Travis 51-46 behind Wonder Kahozi's double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds, then knocked off Del Valle 72-36 as Jack Seiders had 15 points, Gavin Paull tallied 13 points and Donovan Lee added 11 points.

6. Rouse

The Raiders (20-7) have now won 21 straight District 25-5A games after defeating Leander 41-36 and Liberty Hill 51-44. In the win over the Panthers Friday, Roy Gardner had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, Devin Brown finished with 14 points and Amarie Haywood tallied 12 points.

7. Bowie

The Bulldogs (19-8) took a crucial 61-43 win for their playoff hopes over Dripping Springs and defeated Austin High 65-47 and are now on a four-game winning streak. Max Filderman's 14 points and JD Blackwell's 11 points paced the win over the Maroons.

8. Vandegrift

The Vipers (19-6) went 2-0 on the week with wins over Vista Ridge 45-26 and Westwood 59-43. Mark Fletcher continued his season-long scoring binge with 24 points against the Warriors, while Aashir Khawaja tallied 17 points and Kingston Fink added 10 points.

9. Round Rock

The Dragons (16-9) defeated Cedar Ridge 51-40 and Vista Ridge 71-43. Three players reached double figures vs. the Rangers: Leonard Moore (17 points), Rowan Mandler (16) and Jason Ward (13).

10. Georgetown

The Eagles (20-7) fell to East View 61-60 and routed Bastrop 67-33. Ryan Dupre’s 16 points and Kai Canfield’s nine points led the way vs. the Bears in a game where nearly the entire roster scored.

11. Hendrickson

The Hawks (19-9) are tied for first in District 23-5A with a 6-1 mark after wins over Connally 55-54 and Elgin 55-37.

12. Connally

The Cougars (15-9) lost to Hendrickson 55-54 and topped East View 57-51. Anthony Phagans poured in 21 points to lead the way vs. the Patriots, while Mekhai Bryant cleaned the glass for 13 rebounds, Jordan Wright recorded four assists and six steals and Josh Doe had six points and six assists.

13. Cedar Park

The Timberwolves (16-10) took wins over Liberty Hill 53-48 and Lehman 63-54. Kalen Williamson and Nabil Ismail both had 13 points vs. the Lobos, with Reid Vines adding 11 points.

14. Glenn

The Grizzlies (17-9) recorded a perfect week by defeating Lehman 66-35 and Lockhart 64-40. Cade Hartley's 22 points and seven rebounds and Josh Davison's 11 points led the way vs. the Lions.

15. Cedar Ridge

The Raiders (13-12) rebounded from their loss to Round Rock with a 75-66 win over McNeil paced by Peyton Dulin's 38 points. Randall Guidry finished with 12 points and Sam Fielding added 11 points in the win over the Mavericks.

Just outside

San Marcos: The Rattlers (20-8) defeated Cibolo Steele 75-58 and lost to Converse Judson 68-64 as they enter the meat of the brutal District 27-6A schedule. Ory Williams had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Donavan Riddick also had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to the Rockets.

McCallum: The Knights (19-8) continued to roll through District 24-5A with wins over LBJ 63-40 and Navarro 73-19. McCallum is 9-0 in district play heading into Tuesday’s important game vs. LASA. George Brode poured in 30 points against the Vikings, while Charleston Rabb had 12 points and Felix Kahlor finished with 11 points.

Weiss: The Wolves (11-12) continued their district surge with a 52-31 win over Temple. Cameron Jackson’s double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds led the way as Weiss is now 5-1 in District 12-6A and in second place. Lamarious White tallied 10 points and eight rebounds and Cameron Johnson had eight points and two boards in the win.

Tip-ins: Cylin Tate’s 19 points and seven rebounds and both Jacob Bell and Dylan Patrick tallying 11 points paced Hutto (12-13) in a 68-47 nondistrict win over Ennis. … LASA (15-7) took a 63-45 nondistrict win over San Antonio Cornerstone Christian for its eighth straight win. Huck Light-Whipple’s 19 points and Vice William’s 11 points led the way for the Raptors. … Hays (15-14) put itself into the District 25-5A playoff race with a 47-45 win over Leander. Trent Medearis and Ayden Serrano each scored 13 points to lead the Hawks.

