Top 10 Big Ten passing yardage leaders after Week 3
The Big Ten is creeping toward its first 1,000-yard passers this season and could be seeing at least three players eclipse the century mark in Week 4. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa currently leads the Big Ten in passing and should be ready to soar over the 1,000-yard mark this coming week with a matchup with Michigan State, a team that just gave up over 700 yards of offense to Washignton at home in Week 3.
Purdue’s Hudson Card will get the first crack to go over the century mark with Purdue hosting Wisconsin on Friday night to kickstart the weekend of Big Ten action. And after a big game this past weekend, Ohio State’s Kyle McCord is suddenly in the hunt for 1,000 yards as Ohio State prepares for a big road test at Notre Dame this week.
Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy currently leads the Big Ten with seven touchdown passes, but he is coming off a game with three interceptions thrown against Bowling Green. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer had an extremely rough outing with four interceptions thrown against Penn State. And Penn State’s Drew Allar had a relatively down performance but he continues to avoid tossing an interception through three weeks.
Here is a look at the top 10 passing yardage leaders in the Big Ten through Week 3. And here is a look at the top 10 rushing yardage leaders through Week 3.
Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
Passing yards: 889
Passing touchdowns: 5
Interceptions: 2
Hudson Card, Purdue
Passing yards: 825
Passing touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 1
Kyle McCord, Ohio State
Passing yards: 815
Passing touchdowns: 6
Interceptions: 1
Drew Allar, Penn State
Passing yards: 737
Passing touchdowns: 4
Interceptions: 0
Noah Kim, Michigan State
Passing yards: 707
Passing touchdowns: 5
Interceptions: 1
Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin
Passing yards: 703
Passing touchdowns: 2
Interceptions: 2
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Passing yards: 701
Passing touchdowns: 7
Interceptions: 3
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Passing yards: 571
Passing touchdowns: 3
Interceptions: 7
Tayven Jackson, Indiana
Passing yards: 559
Passing touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 1
Athan Kaliakmanis, Minnesota
Passing yards: 446
Passing touchdowns: 1
Interceptions: 3