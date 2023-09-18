Top 10 Big Ten passing yardage leaders after Week 3

The Big Ten is creeping toward its first 1,000-yard passers this season and could be seeing at least three players eclipse the century mark in Week 4. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa currently leads the Big Ten in passing and should be ready to soar over the 1,000-yard mark this coming week with a matchup with Michigan State, a team that just gave up over 700 yards of offense to Washignton at home in Week 3.

Purdue’s Hudson Card will get the first crack to go over the century mark with Purdue hosting Wisconsin on Friday night to kickstart the weekend of Big Ten action. And after a big game this past weekend, Ohio State’s Kyle McCord is suddenly in the hunt for 1,000 yards as Ohio State prepares for a big road test at Notre Dame this week.

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy currently leads the Big Ten with seven touchdown passes, but he is coming off a game with three interceptions thrown against Bowling Green. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer had an extremely rough outing with four interceptions thrown against Penn State. And Penn State’s Drew Allar had a relatively down performance but he continues to avoid tossing an interception through three weeks.

Here is a look at the top 10 passing yardage leaders in the Big Ten through Week 3. And here is a look at the top 10 rushing yardage leaders through Week 3.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 889

Passing touchdowns: 5

Interceptions: 2

Hudson Card, Purdue

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports.

Passing yards: 825

Passing touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 1

Kyle McCord, Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Passing yards: 815

Passing touchdowns: 6

Interceptions: 1

Drew Allar, Penn State

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Passing yards: 737

Passing touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 0

Noah Kim, Michigan State

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Passing yards: 707

Passing touchdowns: 5

Interceptions: 1

Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 703

Passing touchdowns: 2

Interceptions: 2

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Passing yards: 701

Passing touchdowns: 7

Interceptions: 3

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 571

Passing touchdowns: 3

Interceptions: 7

Tayven Jackson, Indiana

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 559

Passing touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 1

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards: 446

Passing touchdowns: 1

Interceptions: 3

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire