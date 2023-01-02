Top-10 2024 DL looks to lock down visit with Ducks, lists Oregon amongst top schools

With the early signing period now behind us, the 2024 recruiting cycle is really getting into motion, and we’ve seen a number of highly-rated prospects start to narrow down their recruitment as they enter the stretch run.

One of those players is 4-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Atlanta Georgia. Brown-Shuler, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 10 DL in the class and No. 72 overall player in the nation, narrowed his recruitment down to 13 schools on New Year’s Day, including the Oregon Ducks alongside other teams like Georgia, USC, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and several others.

In an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, Brown-Shuler says that he really wants to get out to Eugene on a visit in the coming months to get a closer look at the school and further develop his relationship with Dan Lanning and the staff.

“I’m really trying to get Oregon locked in right now because I’ve never been,” Brown-Shuler said. “‘I’ve always been a fan of Oregon. Oregon’s in Eugene, right by Nike. I really do want to see that. I know it’s pretty nice.”

In the coming months, we will see if this blue-chip DL can make his way out west and get a closer look at the Ducks.

Hevin Brown-Shuler’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 91 GA DL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9612 GA DL Rivals 4 6.0 GA DL ESPN 4 85 GA DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 GA DL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-4 Weight 290 pounds Hometown Atlanta, Georgia Projected Position Defensive Tackle Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

South Carolina Gamecocks

Michigan Wolverines

Penn State Nittany Lions

Colorado Buffaloes

USC Trojans

Clemson Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas A&M Aggies

North Carolina Tar Heels

Virginia Cavaliers

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on September 27, 2022

Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Highlights

