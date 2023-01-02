Top-10 2024 DL looks to lock down visit with Ducks, lists Oregon amongst top schools
With the early signing period now behind us, the 2024 recruiting cycle is really getting into motion, and we’ve seen a number of highly-rated prospects start to narrow down their recruitment as they enter the stretch run.
One of those players is 4-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 6-foot-5, 290-pounder from Atlanta Georgia. Brown-Shuler, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 10 DL in the class and No. 72 overall player in the nation, narrowed his recruitment down to 13 schools on New Year’s Day, including the Oregon Ducks alongside other teams like Georgia, USC, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and several others.
In an interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, Brown-Shuler says that he really wants to get out to Eugene on a visit in the coming months to get a closer look at the school and further develop his relationship with Dan Lanning and the staff.
“I’m really trying to get Oregon locked in right now because I’ve never been,” Brown-Shuler said. “‘I’ve always been a fan of Oregon. Oregon’s in Eugene, right by Nike. I really do want to see that. I know it’s pretty nice.”
In the coming months, we will see if this blue-chip DL can make his way out west and get a closer look at the Ducks.
Hevin Brown-Shuler’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
91
GA
DL
247Sports Composite
4
0.9612
GA
DL
Rivals
4
6.0
GA
DL
ESPN
4
85
GA
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
90
GA
DL
Vitals
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
290 pounds
Hometown
Atlanta, Georgia
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Class
2024
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
South Carolina Gamecocks
Michigan Wolverines
Penn State Nittany Lions
Colorado Buffaloes
USC Trojans
Clemson Tigers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Oklahoma Sooners
Texas A&M Aggies
North Carolina Tar Heels
Virginia Cavaliers
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on September 27, 2022
Has yet to take a visit to Eugene
Highlights