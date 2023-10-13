Tony Pollard returns to a full practice

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (shoulder) returned to a full practice Friday ahead of Monday night's game against the Chargers.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (knee) also went from limited work Thursday to full participation Friday.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (rest/knee) and returner KaVontae Turpin (ankle) went from sitting out Thursday's on-field work to full participation.

The Cowboys added backup offensive tackle Chuma Edoga to the practice report as a non-participant because of an illness, and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who had a rest day Thursday, was out Friday with an illness.

The rest of the team's report remained the same: Cornerback C.J. Goodwin (pectoral) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (concussion/neck) are expected to head to injured reserve this week and remain out of practice. Safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring) missed another practice.

Linebacker Damone Clark (shoulder) was limited.