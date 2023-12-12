Tony Finau is ‘looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour’

A day after Jon Rahm bolted for LIV Golf, Tony Finau’s name started popping up in the rumor mill.

When asked at the Grant Thornton Invitational last Friday about whether he was considering a jump from the PGA Tour, Finau said: “I have nothing to say right now. I haven’t heard anything.”

He was asked again minutes later if he had any response to his name floating around.

“No, not yet,” he said. “I haven’t let anything marinate other than just playing right now.”

What did marinate were those rumors, which included Tyrrell Hatton and Finau on a LIV Golf team with Rahm.

Monday evening, Finau posted a message on social media addressing his stance and he confirmed he will be back on the PGA Tour in 2024.

A two-time winner last season, Finau wrote that he’s looking forward to “defending in both Mexico and Houston!”

Finau and teammate Nelly Korda tied for fourth at the 16-team Grant Thornton.

