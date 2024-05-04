Advertisement

Toney's goal drought continues after Brentford draws 0-0 with Fulham in Premier League

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Fulham's Timothy Castagne, left, battles for the ball against Brentford's Ivan Toney during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday May 4, 2024. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP)
    Fulham's Timothy Castagne, left, battles for the ball against Brentford's Ivan Toney during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday May 4, 2024. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP)
  • Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left, and Fulham's Antonee Robinson, top, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday May 4, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
    Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left, and Fulham's Antonee Robinson, top, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday May 4, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
  • Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left, shoots under pressure from Fulham's Calvin Bassey during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday May 4, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
    Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left, shoots under pressure from Fulham's Calvin Bassey during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday May 4, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
  • Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left, and Fulham's Calvin Bassey battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday May 4, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
    Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, left, and Fulham's Calvin Bassey battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday May 4, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)
  • Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday May 4, 2024. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP)
    Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday May 4, 2024. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney’s goal drought stretched to 10 matches as Brentford fought out a 0-0 draw with west London neighbor Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England striker found the net against Belgium in March but has not scored for Brentford since the middle of February and is now on his longest run without a club goal since playing for Peterborough in the lower leagues in 2019.

Not that there was much riding on a distinctly low-key derby between two teams safe from relegation and nowhere near a place in Europe. Fulham is in 12th and Brentford in 16th.

While Toney did not have a chance of a goal, Raul Jimenez should have won it for Fulham only to fire the team's best chance over.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer