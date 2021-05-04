Tom Wilson sets off massive brawl in Washington Capitals' game against New York Rangers

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson set off a massive brawl during the second period of his team's game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

The scrap occurred after Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek made a save on a Rangers shot. With a number of players tussling inside the crease, Wilson began punching a prone Pavel Buchnevich in the head. Wilson then followed up his battering of Buchnevich by body-slamming Artemiy Panarin to the ice during the ensuing donnybrook.

Wilson received a 10-minute misconduct penalty and four minutes for roughing. To cap it all off, Wilson flexed after making his way to the penalty box.

Tom Wilson punches a prone Pavel Buchnevich to touch off a fracas, then flex in the penalty box (r @DanMyers) pic.twitter.com/6p8B9TVckV — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 4, 2021

Wilson has an extensive history of suspensions.

In March, Wilson was handed a seven-game suspension after his hit on the Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo, who spent a night in the hospital after being slammed into the boards.

Wilson also earned a 20-game suspension - later reduced to 14 games by an independent arbitrator - for an illegal hit to the head of Oskar Sundqvist during the 2018-19 preseason. That was his fourth suspension in 105 games.

Before his suspension in March, however, Wilson somehow managed to go more than two years without earning a suspension.

Tom Wilson yells at the New York Rangers bench after taking a second period penalty at Madison Square Garden.

