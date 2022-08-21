Tom Thibodeau prefers to keep Quentin Grimes over RJ Barrett
There is belief around the league Tom Thibodeau would prefer to give up RJ Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year, and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett. Ainge is hot to acquire Grimes for his Jazz rebuilding plan. One individual believes Grimes would likely be amenable to joining Utah since a Brunson-Mitchell backcourt would a roadblock to ever becoming a Knicks starter.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
