Tom Thibodeau prefers to keep Quentin Grimes over RJ Barrett

HoopsHype
·1 min read
There is belief around the league Tom Thibodeau would prefer to give up RJ Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year, and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett. Ainge is hot to acquire Grimes for his Jazz rebuilding plan. One individual believes Grimes would likely be amenable to joining Utah since a Brunson-Mitchell backcourt would a roadblock to ever becoming a Knicks starter.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://twitter.com/qdotgrimes/status/1560492907093757953
https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1560265265098592257
https://twitter.com/NYPost_Lewis/status/1560120403590320128

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype

