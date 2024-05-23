Tom Jackson was the best player to wear No. 57 for the Broncos

Tom Jackson was the best player to ever wear jersey No. 57 for the Denver Broncos.

After playing college football at Louisville, Jackson was picked by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL draft. He went on to spend his entire 14-year career in Denver as a key member of the team’s famous “Orange Crush” defense.

Jackson helped the Broncos reach their first Super Bowl in 1977, and they reached the Super Bowl again in Jackson’s final season in 1986. A three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Jackson totaled 40 sacks and 20 interceptions during his career, returning three of those picks for touchdowns.

November 14, 1976 TJ's FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN#Broncos linebacker Tom Jackson intercepts San Diego's Clint Longley and takes it 46 yards for six in a 17-0 Denver win. It's one of TJ's seven interceptions in 1976 — a Broncos single-season record for a linebacker. pic.twitter.com/EdDdV6fuRq — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) November 14, 2023

One year after hanging up his cleats, Jackson joined ESPN as a broadcaster. He now co-hosts “NFL Primetime” with Chris Berman on ESPN+.

Jackson is a member of Denver’s Ring of Fame and the team’s 50th Anniversary Team, making him an easy choice as the best player to ever wear jersey No. 57 for the Broncos.

