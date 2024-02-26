Tom Izzo handling of Michigan State basketball big men problem at center of epic collapse

EAST LANSING — Xavier Booker gazed into the stands to absorb the surreal scene, his first career collegiate start about to get underway.

Minutes earlier, the Breslin Center crowd built from a murmur to a din. It was a moment he dreamed about, a moment Michigan State basketball fans clamored for. All season.

“When coach told me that, I was excited,” he recalled, saying Tom Izzo approached him Monday or Tuesday last week about joining the starting lineup. “I was ready to go.”

The freshman big man showed it in a long stretch after winning the opening tip. He was far from perfect, particularly defensively, but Booker flashed the energy and effort Izzo had been seeking, and the improving strength and acumen that sold his Hall of Fame coach on making the move.

“I think he did a great job,” senior Malik Hall said of Booker. “Very valuable minutes, especially in your first start as a freshman. I mean, he did what he was supposed to do. Very happy for him.”

Michigan State's Xavier Booker, left, shoots as Ohio State's Felix Okpara defends during the first half on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Yet that would not be enough in Izzo’s mind to put Booker back on the floor in the final 15 minutes and 10 seconds, as the Spartans started blowing the 12-point lead he helped build. Izzo instead rolled with his veterans.

Sophomores Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler struggled together in one pivotal stretch in which Ohio State began to chip at the cushion. Then senior Mady Sissoko remained on the court for much of the final 7:43, which hamstrung an already struggling MSU offense.

The Spartans’ lead dwindled to a single point a little more than nine minutes after Booker sat. It disappeared for the first time all game with 11.9 seconds left on pair of free throws from Roddy Gayle Jr. Then, after Tyson Walker split a pair of free throws to tie the game with 6.4 ticks to play, the Buckeyes’ Dale Bonner hit a desperation, falling-out-of-bounds corner 3-pointer as time expired.

Final score: Ohio State 60, Michigan State 57. An ugly home collapse against a team that fired its coach on Valentine’s Day, entered 0-8 on the road this season, and hadn’t won in 17 away games since Jan. 1, 2023.

Final stats for Booker: Seven points, three rebounds, three blocked shots in 17:15 of court time. The Spartans were plus-11 with him on the floor, a team-high.

Final spot for him down the stretch: On the bench watching the disaster unfold.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo looks on during the first half in the game against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Yet Booker maintained a positive and enlightened outlook in the aftermath.

“Definitely, I’ve made a lot of progress throughout the whole season, especially for where I came at the beginning of the year like physically, mentally and just understanding the game,” Booker said in the locker room. “Being more experienced out there, you're just learning where to be and what to do on the court. So it's definitely been a progress, but it's been a long time coming. It definitely felt good to start tonight.”

Sunday began and appeared trending toward a feel-good story about Booker’s arrival. It ended up becoming less about his coach’s trust to start him and more about his coach's decision to sit him late – as well as how things came unglued on the floor without him over those final 15 minutes.

Making an impression

Michigan State's Xavier Booker makes a 3-pointer against Ohio State during the first half on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Another game of inconsistent post play was not the ultimate undoing for the Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten). MSU went 3-for-14 and scored just seven points over the last 10:19. That included four straight misses by their leading scorer, Walker, in a 1:31 span as the lead continued to dwindle. The senior’s layup with 1:36 to play made it a three-point game, and he finished with 12 points. He and Jaden Akins combined to go 6-for-24 overall and 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

But that all got obscured amid Izzo’s handling of his big men.

Izzo defended not reinserting Booker after he played the first 4:50 in the second half, pointing to rebounding issues and Booker’s struggles defending dribble-drive penetration by Ohio State’s guards. The Buckeyes had outrebounded MSU 9-2, even though the Spartans maintained the 10-point lead they carried into halftime.

Booker’s presence as an outside shooting threat with the ability to handle the ball around the perimeter helped spread the floor offensively for Hall, A.J. Hoggard and Walker to find space to score inside and outside the arc all day. The 6-foot-11 Booker, who has gained 18 pounds since the summer and now weighs 236, also contributed an alley-oop dunk, a rebound and another blocked shot after he had two in the opening half.

“The easy thing for a writer to do is say, ‘Why didn't you play him more, or why didn't you do this?’” Izzo said. “Trust me when I say Book knows exactly what's going on. I spent hours with Book, hours. And he helped me, telling me what he was feeling and what he thinks he wasn't ready for and was.”

Booker said later he was prepared and ready to play more. The call never arrived.

“I thought I'd go back in, but I trust the coaches' game plan,” said Booker, a five-star recruit and the nation’s No. 11 prep prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.com. “I have faith in their game plan. ... They wanted to keep the lineup in that they had in. So I trust coaches, I have faith in them. I feel that they're gonna do the right thing.”

Anatomy of a collapse

Ohio State's Felix Okpara, left, gets a rebound over Michigan State's Mady Sissoko during the second half on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

MSU led 40-30 when Booker exited at the first media timeout of the second half. Sissoko, who lost his starting job, replaced Booker. Though the Buckeyes cut it to a six-point deficit quickly, Sissoko scored a tough layup in transition off a Hoggard assist right after that. He went back to the bench at 12:17 with the lead back to 10.

Out of an Ohio State timeout, Izzo went with a lineup that had just one starter, Walker, and four reserves – sophomore Tre Holloman at point guard, freshman Coen Carr on the wing and Kohler and Cooper down low. A dunk by Carr after a steal and dish from Holloman pushed MSU’s lead to a game-high 12 points 21 seconds later.

And then, the Buckeyes started attacking inside. And that group’s inexperience showed with missed switches that allowed easy layups and open jumpers, and a dunk by big man Felix Okpara over both Carr and Kohler after Cooper left his man to try and take a charge on a drive.

“We were able to catch the ball a little deeper, which helped us,” OSU interim coach Jake Diebler said.

It was a sign of things to come.

After a timeout with 10:14 to play came a long stretch of basketball in which Cooper and Kohler struggled most. A group of replacements waited to sub in, including Sissoko and Hall, as MSU’s lead was halved to 52-46 when they finally checked in with 7:43 left.

The issues persisted, and the Buckeyes got a three-point play by Zed Key and a hook shot by Okpara after a media timeout. A 13-2 run spanning a little more than five minutes allowed OSU to slice MSU's lead to 52-51 with 6:01 remaining.

“I thought in some ways, we tried to rotate the guys to get what we could get out of the guys for what we're missing. And rebounding was hurting us,” Izzo said. “And that's why we did what we did.”

The Spartans got outrebounded in the second half, 20-14, and 39-33 for the game. The Buckeyes outscored MSU over the final 10:43, 22-7. They scored 16 of their 22 second-half points in the paint over the last 13:50, all with Booker on the bench.

So, now what?

Sissoko finished with six rebounds and four points in 16 minutes. But Ohio State let his defenders sag anytime he touched the ball beyond the free throw line, which clogged the middle to prevent potential penetration by MSU’s guards.

Cooper went scoreless and without a rebound in 7 minutes; he was limited to less than 2½ first-half minutes by committing two fouls.

Kohler in 12 minutes scored two points and grabbed three rebounds (one in the second half).

“With Kohler and Xavier, we’ve got more offense,” Izzo said. “Mady is by far the best rebounder of the bunch … and he did a good job defensively in a lot of ways except maybe for that last one. I didn’t think Coop was quite as good as he’s been, defensively or rebounding.”

Which brings it back to Booker. He played the first 6:26 of the game, and helped MSU to a 13-8 start, blocking a pair of shots and draining a 3-pointer.

“It was definitely something new," Booker said. "I haven't played that long probably this whole year, especially in a stretch. I was definitely tired, for sure. I was gassed. Definitely needed (a break). But it was fun to be out there, just to play freely. It felt good to be out there.”

Booker’s presence in the middle of the defense got into the Buckeyes’ heads late in the first half. Gayle caught an inbound pass in the paint and immediately froze as Booker slid over. Hoggard forced Devin Royal to throw an errant pass that Sissoko picked off.

“(Booker) definitely alters a lot of shots in that rim,” Hoggard said. “He gives us a different look out there with his length and his ability to slide side to side. … It was definitely big to see him take that step today.”

Izzo said he started Booker “because we thought the matchup at center was more of his size compared to some of these beasts that we played against.” He also alternated Booker at center and small forward at times, particularly late in the first half by pairing him with Sissoko and Kohler.

“And you don't want to put a guy in there and he gets crushed, and then his confidence goes to hell,” Izzo added.

Michigan State's Xavier Booker, left, celebrates his dunk with A.J. Hoggard, right, during the second half in the game against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

MSU is on spring break and doesn’t play again until traveling to No. 3 Purdue for an 8 p.m. tipoff Saturday (Fox). Even with Booker’s weight and strength gains, facing Boilermakers star Zach Edey and his 7-foot-4, 300-pound frame does not seem to be the type of matchup Izzo would thrust his youngster into.

But after losing two home games last week to bottom-of-the-Big Ten foes, the pressure to secure an NCAA tournament spot, which appeared to be somewhat eased with an upset win over No. 12 Illinois two weeks ago, has returned.

Each of the Spartans’ final three games now becomes a chance to atone for bad losses.

“I think everyone's still positively in it, in a good way,” Hoggard said. “We gotta go out there and just play hard for 40 minutes. Coach takes a lot of accountability, but he never gets a chance to suit up and go out there and play. I mean, we gotta do our part when we're out there. I think they do a great job of doing their part preparing us for the game, and I think we gotta do a better job of playing the game.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

