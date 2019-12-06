Tom Brady's father says QB's future — with Patriots or elsewhere — is up to Bill Belichick

Tom Brady’s career is closer to the end than the beginning and it has been for many years. But he’s said he might want to play a little longer and if he does, it may not be with the New England Patriots.

The quarterback has said he doesn’t known what’s next for his career, and his father, Tom Brady Sr., echoed that to the Boston Herald this week. As for his son staying with the only professional team he’s ever played for, Brady Sr. put the pressure on head coach Bill Belichick.

From the Herald:

“You know, I don’t know. It’s hard for me to envision him playing somewhere else. He wants to play. But ultimately, it’s Bill’s decision,” said Brady Sr. “Nobody really knows. Bill doesn’t tip his hand. There’s just been insinuations here and there. This is really kind of between those two. They got to decide what they want. “If Bill says he doesn’t want Tommy, and Tommy wants to play, well, Joe Montana went to Kansas City … just because Bill decides he wants to move on, that won’t dictate Tommy’s future. I’m sure there are a few other teams in the league that would want him.”

Brady Sr. called his son an “anomaly in the equation” of Belichick cutting older players.

Brady, 42, is in his 20th season in the NFL and has yet to comment on if he’ll be back for a 21st. His restructured deal essentially runs out at the end of the 2019 season, making him a free agent, and when he and wife Giselle Bundchen listed their 4-year-old Brookline, Masachusetts, mansion last summer, fans began to worry it was over. Though fans do seem to be cooling on the QB, at least according to what they’re naming their pets in the New England area.

It’s that time of the season where people are wondering if Brady still has it, though the Patriots are once again in command of the AFC East and will go for Brady and Belichick’s seventh title this postseason.

