Tom Brady worked out with Julian Edelman and Patriots fans feared the worst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recruited a good friend for a workout: Julian Edelman, the retired New England Patriots receiver. And it would be no big deal that the two friends spent some time on a football field together — if Brady hadn’t convinced a different one of his friends to come out of retirement (Rob Gronkowski) to play in Tampa.

So even though Edelman once ruled out a return to the NFL due to chronic knee pain, the receiver stoked the flames around a potential return with this video with Brady. Immediately after the video went up on Twitter, everyone had so many questions: Would Edelman come out of retirement? And would he go to Tampa? Some Patriots fans feared the worst.

Still the best way to get some cardio in… @Edelman11 pic.twitter.com/vT3pCWs6VF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 21, 2022

https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1505962760076681222

How would we feel about Edelman coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa? https://t.co/axkTSDDC8k — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) March 21, 2022

Yeah Edelman is TOMpa bound. I’m here for it #TB12 https://t.co/3IvNBaZoUw — Patrick Hagan (@PatEdwardHagan) March 21, 2022

If Edelman comes out of retirement too now I’m going to lose it. https://t.co/pGfj5XlpGB — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) March 21, 2022

Another ready to come out of retirement? https://t.co/z25XUeookI — Emilio Gonzalez (@realEmilioGonzo) March 21, 2022

brady and edelman together in tampa? why not? 😤 https://t.co/g6k2ya8uzZ — Shivam Damohe (@mancpunk) March 21, 2022

1

1