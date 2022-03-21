Tom Brady worked out with Julian Edelman and Patriots fans feared the worst
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recruited a good friend for a workout: Julian Edelman, the retired New England Patriots receiver. And it would be no big deal that the two friends spent some time on a football field together — if Brady hadn’t convinced a different one of his friends to come out of retirement (Rob Gronkowski) to play in Tampa.
So even though Edelman once ruled out a return to the NFL due to chronic knee pain, the receiver stoked the flames around a potential return with this video with Brady. Immediately after the video went up on Twitter, everyone had so many questions: Would Edelman come out of retirement? And would he go to Tampa? Some Patriots fans feared the worst.
Still the best way to get some cardio in… @Edelman11 pic.twitter.com/vT3pCWs6VF
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 21, 2022
https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1505962760076681222
How would we feel about Edelman coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa? https://t.co/axkTSDDC8k
— Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) March 21, 2022
Edelman to Tampa(r)? https://t.co/M0b1nlveec
— Chris Curtis (@_ChrisCurtis) March 21, 2022
Yeah Edelman is TOMpa bound. I’m here for it #TB12 https://t.co/3IvNBaZoUw
— Patrick Hagan (@PatEdwardHagan) March 21, 2022
How’s the knee look? 👀 https://t.co/LYJ3YAp5Sd
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 21, 2022
If Edelman comes out of retirement too now I’m going to lose it. https://t.co/pGfj5XlpGB
— Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) March 21, 2022
Edelman Making a comeback??🤔🤔🤣🤣 https://t.co/PG1xG9umGL
— Potata Patt!!™ (@PattBoy_) March 21, 2022
Another ready to come out of retirement? https://t.co/z25XUeookI
— Emilio Gonzalez (@realEmilioGonzo) March 21, 2022
brady and edelman together in tampa? why not? 😤 https://t.co/g6k2ya8uzZ
— Shivam Damohe (@mancpunk) March 21, 2022
