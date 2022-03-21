Tom Brady worked out with Julian Edelman and Patriots fans feared the worst

Breaking News:

Henry McKenna
·2 min read
In this article:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recruited a good friend for a workout: Julian Edelman, the retired New England Patriots receiver. And it would be no big deal that the two friends spent some time on a football field together — if Brady hadn’t convinced a different one of his friends to come out of retirement (Rob Gronkowski) to play in Tampa.

So even though Edelman once ruled out a return to the NFL due to chronic knee pain, the receiver stoked the flames around a potential return with this video with Brady. Immediately after the video went up on Twitter, everyone had so many questions: Would Edelman come out of retirement? And would he go to Tampa? Some Patriots fans feared the worst.

