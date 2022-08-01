Tom Brady has short response to question about Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

Video: “Everyone here loves Rob,” Tom Brady says when asked about Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/xmZd6NUneH — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 1, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are thrilled to have Tom Brady back for at least one more season, but they’ll be without his right-hand man this time around, as Rob Gronkowski announced his (second) retirement earlier in the offseason.

After Monday’s training camp practice, Brady was asked about his good buddy’s retirement, and he didn’t have much to say in response (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman).

Obviously, everyone at One Buc Place loves Gronk, but they probably don’t love the task of trying to replace the impact of the future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

