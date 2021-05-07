Tom Brady reportedly urged players to stand united on changing offseason workout rules on NFLPA call

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows his words carry weight around the NFL. Brady reportedly spoke to players on an NFLPA call Friday, urging them to stand united on making sure offseason workouts get modified, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Players from multiple teams have already released statements saying they will boycott offseason workouts. While many of those statements mention players want better COVID-19 protocols, every statement mentioned the advantage of holding a completely virtual offseason.

Brady seems to be on board with that idea, saying no other sport holds an offseason where players engage in "overly competitive" drills.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady joined an NFLPA call today and delivered an impassioned speech, imploring fellow players to stand united and have "very intense negotiations" with coaches on modifying offseason work rules as the union continues to push for a boycott, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2021

Part of Tom Brady’s message to all players today: The NFL is the only pro sport with “overly competitive” drills during the offseason, and the all-virtual 2020 offseason showed there’s a better way. “There’s no f---ing pro baseball player that’s throwing 95 mph in mid-December.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2021

Last offseason, Brady held his own workouts with the Buccaneers. Those workouts were held despite the NLFPA urging players to stop working out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL players negotiating new workout programs

During the call, a few player reps said they've negotiated new offseason workout programs with their teams.

Multiple player reps said on the call they’ve already negotiated modified offseason work with coaches: The #Packers will move up minicamp and allow virtual participation in 2 other OTA weeks, while the #Dolphins will shorten days, keep upcoming OTAs to walkthrough pace. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 7, 2021

Players have cited lower injury rates from last season, saying the virtual offseason kept players healthy and on the field.

After holding a virtual offseason last year, the NFL intends to get back to a normal offseason. NFL teams typically hold voluntary workouts in April and May. Mandatory workouts usually start in June. It's unclear how many teams will alter that schedule or change the nature of their workouts in order to make players happy.

