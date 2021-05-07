  • Oops!
Tom Brady reportedly urged players to stand united on changing offseason workout rules on NFLPA call

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows his words carry weight around the NFL. Brady reportedly spoke to players on an NFLPA call Friday, urging them to stand united on making sure offseason workouts get modified, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Players from multiple teams have already released statements saying they will boycott offseason workouts. While many of those statements mention players want better COVID-19 protocols, every statement mentioned the advantage of holding a completely virtual offseason.

Brady seems to be on board with that idea, saying no other sport holds an offseason where players engage in "overly competitive" drills.

Last offseason, Brady held his own workouts with the Buccaneers. Those workouts were held despite the NLFPA urging players to stop working out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL players negotiating new workout programs

During the call, a few player reps said they've negotiated new offseason workout programs with their teams.

Players have cited lower injury rates from last season, saying the virtual offseason kept players healthy and on the field. 

After holding a virtual offseason last year, the NFL intends to get back to a normal offseason. NFL teams typically hold voluntary workouts in April and May. Mandatory workouts usually start in June. It's unclear how many teams will alter that schedule or change the nature of their workouts in order to make players happy.

