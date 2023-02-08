Steelers WR George Pickens lands in 1st round of ESPN redraft

Associated Press

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once a White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, is returning to the national stage Tuesday night with a rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address that accuses the president of focusing on “woke fantasies." Sanders, 40, is giving the speech Tuesday night less than a month after being sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas. The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, she is also the first Arkansan to deliver the response to a president's State of the Union since Bill Clinton as governor in 1985. Sanders is using the speech to lean heavily into conservatives' fights on culture war issues, including how race is taught in public schools.