Tom Brady immediately took aim at Josh Allen after The Match announcement

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
In this article:
No one talks more trash than Tom Brady ahead of The Match.

The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback has competed in the charity and celebrity golf event a few times. And every time, he goes after his opponents relentlessly on social media. When Brady announced he’d team up with Aaron Rodgers to play against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Brady went after his former division rival in the AFC East: Allen.

Brady posted an image of what appears to be his son, but the QB photoshopped Allen’s face (and a Buffalo Bills logo) into the image.

Allen clapped back with the perfect insult.

Brady just loves to troll — especially when it comes to golf.

