Tom Brady immediately took aim at Josh Allen after The Match announcement

No one talks more trash than Tom Brady ahead of The Match.

The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback has competed in the charity and celebrity golf event a few times. And every time, he goes after his opponents relentlessly on social media. When Brady announced he’d team up with Aaron Rodgers to play against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Brady went after his former division rival in the AFC East: Allen.

Brady posted an image of what appears to be his son, but the QB photoshopped Allen’s face (and a Buffalo Bills logo) into the image.

An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB’s approach after laying up on a par 4. pic.twitter.com/P66o4M1TGo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Allen clapped back with the perfect insult.

🤣🤣 at least he didn’t put me in @bradybrand apparel 🤢 https://t.co/ZRtxdDMqtO — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) April 18, 2022

Brady just loves to troll — especially when it comes to golf.

