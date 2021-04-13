Tom Brady honors Julian Edelman on retirement

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman spent 10 years together with the New England Patriots. When the wide receiver retired Monday, his former quarterback took to social media to honor his NFL efforts.

Edelman posted a video from Gillette Stadium on Monday. He states, “I’ve always said I’m gonna go ’til the wheels fall off. They’ve finally fallen off.

“Due to an injury last year, I’ll be making the official announcement of my retirement from football. It was a hard decision but the right decision for me and my family. And I’m honored and so proud to retire a Patriot.”

Brady paid homage, from one Super Bowl MVP to another.

He also tweeted a message of love and thanks.

How about some times when the former Kent State quarterback threw some passes with the Patriots, including a pass from Edelman to Brady?

Edelman attempted six passes in the regular season, completing them all, including one to Brady. He was 1-of-2 for 51 yards and a TD in the postseason.

