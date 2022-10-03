Tom Brady has funny line about Patrick Mahomes' crazy TD pass vs. Buccaneers

Tom Brady has funny line about Mahomes' crazy TD pass vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The sixth meeting between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes didn't go how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback expected.

Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Brady and the Bucs 41-31 in Sunday night's Week 4 game at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady is now 3-3 in his career versus Mahomes, although he does enjoy a 2-0 playoff record, including the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs in Tampa Bay during the 2020 season.

The play of Sunday night's game was a crazy touchdown pass from Mahomes in the second quarter. He scrambled out of the pocket and ran toward the right sideline. Instead of trying to barrel his way forward toward the goal line or just go out of bounds, Mahomes stopped just short of the line of scrimmage and flicked the ball into the end zone, where Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught it for a touchdown.

Brady reacted to Mahomes' incredible play in an A+ tweet posted Monday afternoon:

Tough one against a GREAT team. Plenty to work on but weâ€™ve got each other in the locker room, and weâ€™ll get it right. Time for a little @tb12sports on this shoulder and a few hours of film to figure out how Pat flicked that TD pass. pic.twitter.com/hsM5lqolFy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 3, 2022

It's clear that Brady has a ton of respect for Mahomes. He sought out Mahomes after defeating the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC Championship Game as a member of the New England Patriots, and on Sunday night they had a special embrace on the field before going back to their locker rooms. Brady has spoken highly of Mahomes in other settings, too.

Unfortunately, we might not see another Brady-Mahomes matchup. Brady's future is uncertain past this season, especially after he retired and then quickly un-retired in the offseason. If Sunday was their last showdown, at least we got to see six of them.