Tom Brady continues to excel at Twitter, makes Super Bowl LII joke

Once upon a time, Tom Brady swore he’d never join Twitter.

He changed his mind this year, on April Fools’ Day of course, and while he doesn’t tweet as often as he posts to Instagram, the New England Patriots quarterback is just as savvy in 240 characters or less.

‘We’re in the trust tree here’

Making jokes:

On Tuesday, Brady posted a photo of himself at practice, his hands up to catch a football.

Caption: “I know your [fantasy] drafts are coming up so I need to let all of you know I’m a PPR threat now.”

Then he added a second tweet: “We’re in the trust tree here, so no Super Bowl 52 jokes please.”

You probably recall that in that Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady dropped a pass from Danny Amendola on a trick play. He was wide open on the third-down play, and missed the chance at a sure conversion.

Making matters worse, later in the second quarter the Eagles pulled off “Philly Special,” a Trey Burton-to-Nick Foles touchdown trick play.

Brady is undoubtedly a good pickup as a fantasy quarterback, but maybe keep your receiver slots filled with actual, you know, receivers.

