Tom Brady was close to joining the Dolphins, could he be in Miami in 2023? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Matt Harmon discuss the story that was first reported by PFT. The Dolphins were going to bring in Brady as minority owner and then work out a trade with the Buccaneers so he could serve as Miami's quarterback. The Brian Flores lawsuit derailed this plan, but could Brady make his way to Miami as a free agent following this season?