Tom Brady celebrated 3/28 with a nod to his 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
Tom Brady isn’t one to let March 28 come and go without some sort of celebration. The former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback marked 3/28 with an Instagram story that’s a nod at his 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Brady has essentially turned 3/28 into a holiday that he celebrates with an annual acknowledgement. On March 28, 2020, he chose to rewatch Super Bowl LI. This year, he simply shared an image of his celebration on the field after the Patriots scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime from their historic win.

Here’s a look at what Brady put up, a post that’s one-part trolling and one-part celebration.

You can’t blame Brady for enjoying his successes.

Updating the Patriots' depth chart after their huge free agency class

