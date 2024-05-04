Toledo takes down RSB, falls to Ilwaco to open district tournament

May 3—Box Score

At Culbertson Park

First Round

RIVERHAWKS 13, RAVENS 0 (5 inn.)

Raymond/South Bend 000 00 — 0

Toledo 041 8X — 13

TOL Pitching — Frewing 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Winters 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Highlights — Stemkoski 2-4, 2 RBI, R, 3 SB; Acosta 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Ruiz 1-1, 2B, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB

Quarterfinal

FISHERMEN 7, RIVERHAWKS 0

Toledo 000 000 0 — 0

Ilwaco 003 400 X — 7

TOL Pitching — Schultz 3 IP, 5 H, 6 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 6 SO; Stanley 2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Sorenson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Highlights — Winters 1-3

It was a tale of two ball games for Toledo on Friday, as the Riverhawks blasted Raymond-South Bend 13-0 in the first round of the 2B District 4 Tournament before being blanked 7-0 by Ilwaco in the quarterfinals.

In the first round matchup, a loser-out contest, Gavin Frewing and Kaven Winters combined to shutout the Ravens in five innings, and the Toledo offense gave them more than enough run support.

The Riverhawks (13-10) scored four in the second and one in the third before blowing the game open with an eight-run fourth.

Nico Acosta went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, and he scored three runs and drove in two more while Rayder Stemkoski collected two hits, drove in two, and stole three bags. Masson Ruiz drilled an RBI double in his only official at-bat, and he also drew two walks and scored all three times he reached base.

The quarterfinal against Ilwaco was the exact opposite for the Toledo offense, as the Riverhawks managed just one hit against Ilwaco's Jacob Rogers.

Three in the third and four in the fourth were more than enough for Ilwaco to advance. The Fishermen are the only P2BL team to make it through to the district semifinals, joining Adna, Napavine, and Toutle Lake.

To make the state tournament, the Riverhawks will need to win two elimination games in a row, starting with a loser-out game against Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Monday at Napavine.