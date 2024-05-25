Todd Monken wants Derrick Henry to be the Ravens “closer”

Most coaches refuse to publicly identify their teams as having either a “run-first” or “pass-first” offense. Logically so, as you don’t want to make your offensive philosophy obvious to your opponents.

In Baltimore, however, the traditional approach is already long well-established. They led the NFL in rushing yards last season, and three of the past five.

The Ravens finished in the top three the other two seasons. They also led the league in carries (541) last year. And this off-season saw the club sign “The King” Derrick Henry, who led the league in rushing attempts (280) last season, and four of the last five.

Factor in Lamar Jackson, the greatest rushing quarterback in the game today, and the ground-and-pound identity is crystal clear. Just in case you still have any doubt, Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken spelled it out.

“I know this: If [Henry] carries it 300 times, we’re having a helluva year,” Monken said on Thursday, via the in-house web channel.

“It means we’re running it a lot. It means we’re up in games. We want him to finish, we want him to be the closer.”

That quote is kind of like a Ravens version of Lovie Smith’s famous and oft-repeated “we get off the bus running.” Monken is from Wheaton, IL, so he is no doubt familiar with the work of the former Chicago Bears and Illinois head coach.

Carrying it 300 times would certainly not be unprecedented for Henry, who reached that benchmark in 2019 (303), 2020 (378, on his way to winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award), and 2022 (349).

The four time Pro Bowl running back should be a perfect fit in Charm City.

It is easy to see why General Manager Eric DeCosta called Henry’s signing with the Ravens a “no brainer.”

