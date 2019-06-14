To nobody's surprise, Kawhi Leonard wins 2019 NBA Finals MVP

Kawhi Leonard completed one of the most dominant postseason runs in NBA history with MVP honours. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors have won their first NBA title in franchise history and their superstar ran away with the NBA Finals MVP in the process.

After five contests of at least 23 points to begin the series and a 22-point performance to clinch the championship that included a couple of clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter, Kawhi Leonard put a nice bow on his season with the second Finals MVP of his career. The 27-year-old also walked away with the distinction in 2014 when he won the Larry O’Brien Trophy with the San Antonio Spurs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Toronto won the best-of-seven series 4-2 with a thrilling 114-110 victory at Oracle Arena on Thursday night.

Leonard’s MVP win wasn’t unanimous, with guard Fred VanVleet receiving one of the 11 votes.

Kawhi got 10 of the 11 Finals MVP votes. VanVleet got the other, which came from Hubie. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) June 14, 2019

More NBA Finals coverage on Yahoo Sports