TNF - Seahawks vs. Cowboys | Fantasy Football Live
The FFL team discusses a few headlines ahead of the Seahawks vs. Cowboys.
The FFL team discusses a few headlines ahead of the Seahawks vs. Cowboys.
The Seahawks are looking to rebound after a difficult loss in Week 12.
Will Thursday night's NFC matchup be filled to the brim with fantasy football points?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Thursday night's NFL matchup is an important one for both teams.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
The wide receiver has been sidelined since early November due to a hamstring issue.
Jason Fitz is joined by quarterback expert and host of the Athletic Football Show Nate Tice to give a unique perspective on how we rank and grade quarterbacks by adding their head coach/playcaller into the equation. Fitz and Nate go through the current playoff bracket and give letter grades for each and every quarterback and head coach combo and determine who deserves more of the credit pie. The duo also discuss some fringe playoff contenders and some of the more interesting combos on bad teams. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss David Tepper's ownership style and the future of the Carolina Panthers, Brandon Staley and whether it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to move on and how a quarterback's likability in the locker room can indirectly define their success.
Facing uncertainties at Crystal Palace, Richards still finds joy through national team triumphs and a steadfast focus on the bigger picture.
Sartini wasn't happy after the Whitecaps' season-ending loss to LAFC.
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
Today's edition includes an interview with NFL veteran and "TNF" analyst Andrew Whitworth, the two-man Heisman race, a frustrated Hall of Famer, and a must-read feature on C.J. Stroud.
Green Bay is in the thick of the NFC wild-card race after a slow start, and it's thanks in big part to the development of Love — and the pieces around him.
Here's what you need to know about the Group of Five title games with major bowl implications.
Here's what you need to know heading into this weekend's games — including which ones will decide the College Football Playoff picture.
The Blue Devils suffered their second loss of the season Wednesday.
It's time for Scott Pianowski's latest edition of the fantasy power rankings — how much has the top of the list changed this time?
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
Angel Reese is returning to the Tigers' lineup after an unexplained four-game benching by head coach Kim Mulkey.
Tennessee might be the best team in the SEC.
As Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, are victories ahead? Or will he have a more subtle impact on the game?