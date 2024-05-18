Titans’ T’Vondre Sweat throws shade at University of Tennessee

University of Tennessee fans already have enough hang-ups with the Tennessee Titans because of perceived slights and whatever else over the years, and defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat isn’t helping things.

Sweat sat down with Mike Keith and Amie Wells on the Official Titans Podcast and said that his alma mater, Texas, is “the real UT” and a “better school” in what was a funny exchange with “The Voice of the Titans”.

“I graduated too,” Sweat said. “I don’t know if y’all said that but I graduated. The real UT.”

Keith’s reaction was priceless after Sweat said that, and the two went back and forth, with Keith getting in a few good digs of his own, including about Texas’ color and conference.

Keith asking Sweat, “do you know where you are now?” might have been the best part of the video.

Of course, Sweat is just having some fun — as professional athletes do when it comes to colleges — and I have to say his comedic timing is very strong on this one. It’s good to see the Titans drafted someone with some personality.

Let’s just hope that personality translates to success on the field, because the Titans need him to contribute right away. If he doesn’t pan out, rest assured there will now be Vols fans lining up to let him know about it.

