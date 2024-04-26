Titans select Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat in second round of 2024 NFL draft

The 2023 Outland Trophy winner for the nation’s best interior defensive lineman is headed to Tennessee.

The Tennessee Titans selected Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The fifth-year defensive lineman played in 62 games with 18 starts and exploded onto the scene last season earning unanimous first-team All-American honors and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2023, Sweat recorded 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups and one blocked kick.

Sweat will reunite with former Longhorn Keondre Coburn in Tennessee.

Tennessee Selects DT T'Vondre Sweat 38th Overall 🔵 PFF's Highest Graded DT in 2023 (91.7) pic.twitter.com/3nLAr57pl6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 26, 2024

