Titans QB Malik Willis to make 1st NFL start Sunday vs. Texans

The #Titans have downgraded QB Ryan Tannehill to out and he won't travel. Malik Willis will start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2022

The Tennessee Titans have ruled out quarterback Ryan Tannehill for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, which means rookie Malik Willis will make his first career start.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Liberty, Willis was projected by many as a potential first-round pick, but slid all the way to the No. 86 overall selection.

Willis showed flashes of his lofty potential in the preseason, and now, he’ll get his first chance to do it in a regular-season game.

