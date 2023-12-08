Titans put Ryan Stonehouse, Joe Jones on IR

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this week that punter Ryan Stonehouse will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and the team made a roster move reflecting that on Friday.

Stonehouse was placed on injured reserve. The team also announced that linebacker Joe Jones was placed on the list due to a finger injury.

The Titans signed Ty Zentner to the practice squad earlier this week. He is expected to take over as the punter and holder for Stonehouse, who was injured when Colts cornerback Tony Brown hit him before he could get a punt away in last Sunday's game.

No corresponding moves were announced, so the Titans have two open roster spots heading into their date with the Dolphins.