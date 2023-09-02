Titans’ Nick Folk bringing ‘well-rounded game’ to Tennessee

Following an entire offseason of trying to develop two young kickers of their own, the Tennessee Titans finally found a solution — albeit a short-term one — after they acquired 38-year-old Nick Folk via a trade with New England.

Tennessee exchanged a 2025 seventh-round pick for the former Patriots kicker who is coming off a season where he made 86.4 percent of field goal attempts (32-of-37), including an impressive 80 percent from 50-plus yards out (4-of-5)

Over his entire career, Folk has made a respectable 83 percent of his kicks (353-of-426), which has resulted in 10 separate 100-point seasons, including a league-leading 150 points back in 2021 with the Patriots.

Over his four years with New England, Folk made a whopping 89.5 percent (111-of-124) of his field goal attempts (including playoffs), making him one of the more reliable kickers in the league.

Adding to all that, Folk holds the NFL record for consecutive field goals made (64) under 50 yards. He also set the Patriots franchise mark for consecutive field goals made (36) during a streak that spanned from September 2020 through October 2021.

And, his 92.9 percent success rate during the 2020 season was the third-highest single-season field goal percentage ever by a Patriot.

Perhaps most importantly, Folk has been relatively clutch throughout his career, making a total of 12 game-winning field goals (including playoffs) since entering the league.

The Titans’ new kicker is admittedly excited to show that his success translates regardless of which uniform he’s wearing, but his first goal is to learn the faces and names of his new teammates, coaches, and staff.

“It has been great,” Folk said of his time with the Titans so far, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “I think the fit has been really good. I’ve enjoyed the guys in the locker room so far. Right now I’m trying to get to know everyone’s name — a lot of names to learn real quick, but it will be good.”

Shortly after getting told that the Patriots were going with rookie kicker Chad Ryland, Folk found out the Titans were interested, and after having a conversation with Mike Vrabel, the rest was history.

Trading for the veteran kicker wasn’t the only acquisition the team made at the position this week. On Thursday, the Titans also signed former Browns kicker Cade York to the team’s practice squad.

Despite the signing, head Coach Mike Vrabel made it clear the starting kicker job for 2023 belongs to Folk, who is a free agent after this season, and York was simply brought in to develop behind the veteran, likely with the hope he can be the long-term answer.

“Nick is our kicker,” said Vrabel. “Nick is our kicker, and we feel really good about what he has done and what he will do. We just felt like it was a good opportunity to bring Cade in here to allow him to develop and work and see where he is at… (But) Nick is our kicker.”

Folk isn’t a perfect option by any means, as his leg is slowly starting to show signs of losing that booming power he once had. However, he was definitely one of the best and most reliable options from the pool of available kickers.

It blows my mind that people genuinely aren’t excited for this move just because of a touchback percentage lol. Patriots opponents average starting position was around the 28 yard line I believe. I’ll take that 3 yard trade off for a consistent 3 points any day.#Titans https://t.co/TnL5AJOaE7 — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) August 29, 2023

The Arizona product later went on to describe what makes him a good solution for a Titans team that had a major need for a reliable leg in the kicking game.

“I just think overall, as an all-around kicker, I can play in all kinds of elements, weather, situations,” he said “I just think I have a well-rounded game that can play anywhere and am excited to be here and ready to get going.”

Barring the Titans’ kicker curse claiming another victim, Folk stands to bring some much-needed stability to a position the Titans could certainly use it at after what has been mostly a rough go of it since 2019.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire