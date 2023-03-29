Titans may show respect, not wear Oilers throwbacks against the Texans in 2023

The Tennessee Titans may have some discernment after all.

According to Mike Moraitis from the Titans Wire, the Titans may not wear their Oilers throwbacks against the Houston Texans out of respect for the city.

John McClain from Gallery Sports says that Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, daughter of late founder Bud Adams, may not be willing to push the envelope that far.

While the Oilers jerseys and franchise records are technically the property of the Titans franchise, wearing them against the Texans would be sticking it in the eye of Houston sports fans — kind of like when Harris County was on the hook with a 30-year bond to upgrade the Astrodome to keep the Oilers from moving in 1986, and Bud Adams uprooted the franchise anyway 10 years later.

