Titans DT Jeffery Simmons on what makes Eagles QB Jalen Hurts so effective

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is one of the NFL’s best interior defenders, so he knows a thing or two about quality play at the quarterback position.

The Titans are 7-4 and heading to Philadelphia looking to contain Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On Wednesday during the players meeting with the media, Simmons gave some insight into what makes Hurts so effective as a rusher.

Jeffery Simmons on #Titans facing Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/5T58NzXKGD — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 30, 2022

Simmons talked about Hurts being elusive and being able to manipulate the middle of an opponent’s defense once the pocket starts to break down.

Hurts has passed for 2,560 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, while also rushing for 597 yards and eight touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire