Titans complete interview with Antonio Pierce

The Titans completed another head coaching interview on Saturday.

The team announced that they wrapped up a virtual interview with Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce. They interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Friday.

Pierce went 5-4 with the Raiders after Josh McDaniels was fired during the regular season. His work has drawn strong endorsements from players on the team and a report on Saturday indicated that defensive end Maxx Crosby may seek a trade if the Raiders hire anyone else for the full-time position.

The Raiders have not interviewed Pierce or any other candidates at this point as their search for a new General Manager has been first up in the pecking order.

