Titans take care of Vikings in opener

Sep. 2—Box score

At Mossyrock

TITANS 26, VIKINGS 8

Pe Ell-WV 6 6 0 14 — 26

Mossyrock 8 0 0 0 — 8

Scoring Summary

MOS (Q1) — Easton Kolb 17-yard pass to Peyton McClure, Two-point conversion

PWV (Q1) — Tyson Portmann 10-yard run, Two-point failed

PWV (Q2) — Nate Fluke 25-yard pass to Blaine King, Two-point failed

PWV (Q4) — Fluke 29-yard pass to King, Two-point conversion

PWV (Q4) — Cody Stroyzk 13-yard run, Two-point failed

Individual Stats

Rushing: PWV — Blake Howard 16/83, Cody Strozyk 7/51,1, Tyson Portmann, 7, 26, 1; MOS — Kolb 17/90, Tyce Vigre 3/13, Marshall Brockway 6/13

Passing: PWV — Fluke 7-9/110; MOS — Kolb 11-18/102

Receiving: PWV — Blaine King 3/65/2 TD, Strozyk 2/30; MOS — McClure 3/59

The Pe Ell-Willapa Valley football team won its season-opener on the road Friday, beating Mossyrock 26-8.

The Vikings (of Mossyrock) took the field in an unfamiliar way to start the 2023 season this year, with three extra positions on the field, as compared to their standard 8-man line up. Playing 11-man football for the first time since 2019 took its toll, as the Titans took every advantage of their inexperience.

"We struggled getting our running game going." Mossy head coach Eric Ollikainen said. "Hats off to them, they played a little better. We played hard, but we struggled getting the ball rolling offensively with our running game. At the end of the day, they just made more plays than we did."

The Vikings were able to draw first blood in the first quarter when Easton Kolb tossed a 17-yard dime to Peyton McClure for a touchdown, followed by a converted two-point attempt. This would prove to be the only time the Vikings would find the end zone all night.

PWV answered back to take the momentum and run with it after Tyson Portman scored on a 10-yard touchdown run.

Nate Fluke threw a 25-yard strike to find Blaine King in the end zone before halftime to take a one-score lead.

Things stayed at 12-8 until the fourth quarter, when PWV put the nail in the coffin, scoring back-to-back touchdowns to put the game away late and secure a week one victory.

"They're going to be a very good 8-man team," PWV coach Nate Smith said. "Our kids willed it out at the end and did pretty well."

Kolb led the rushing attack for the Vikings, picking up 90 yards on 17 carries. For the Titans it was Blake Howard leading the charge, racking up 83 yards on 16 carries.

PWV is feeling more confident heading into their Week 2 matchup with Adna in Pe Ell, after winning just their second season opener in seven years.

Mossyrock will try to pick up its first win next week when Quilcene comes to East Lewis County.