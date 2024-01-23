Titans bring in Bengals OC Brian Callahan as Head Coach
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz discusses the Tennessee Titans bringing in Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach.
Brian Callahan spent the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as their offensive coordinator, and helped lead the team on a Super Bowl run with Joe Burrow.
Bill Belichick is the only person the Falcons have interviewed twice for their head coaching vacancy
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Los Angeles Times Lakers beat writer Dan Woike to discuss the weird season the team has had so far, talk about the different options they have on the trade market, and wonder if the Clippers could be gaining turf in L.A.
The Eagles fired former defensive coordinator Sean Desai after one season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a hard look at the teams who got the boot during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to see what they need to do to better their fortunes for the 2024 season.
The longest-struggling power-conference program in men's college basketball is starting over yet again in its quest for relevance.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.
TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated.
Sean Desai was stripped of his play-calling duties amid the Eagles' rough collapse in December.
Kelce partied with Bills fans before sporting Chiefs colors in support of his brother. None of this is particularly appetizing to Eagles fans.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
Purdy continues to bust narratives about him, including his perceived inability to lead a comeback. Now his naysayers will have dig for something new in their arsenal of slights.
Morris has been the Rams' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
“It would be inappropriate if I said it right now,” Jackson said about his apparent profanity-laced moment that inspired the team.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
Raiders owner Mark Davis seemingly listened to the support for Antonio Pierce.
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to the trade that sent Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Pacers, wonder what Bruce Brown’s trade market is and hand out some NBA midseason awards.