Titans activate Dillon Radunz, waive three players

Offensive lineman Dillon Radunz is set to resume practicing with the Titans.

Radunz has spent the last month on the team's physically unable to perform list, but the Titans announced his activation on Monday. Radunz will be able to get on the field with the rest of the team on Monday and he will have two weeks to get up to speed before the season opener.

Radunz was a 2021 second-round pick. He played 23 games and made five starts over his first two seasons.

The Titans also announced that they have waived tight end Alize Mack, defensive back Josh Thompson, and running back Jonathan Ward. They made other moves Sunday and are now down to 81 players with the cut to 53 players needed by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

