It’s time to vote for the Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for April 15
D’Iberville made it three in a row by taking home the archery state championship this past week.
It’s joined in the poll by baseball and softball athletes who stood out in late-season matchups.
This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on April 22, at sunherald.com.
To submit a nominee for next week’s poll, please send game stats from an event that occurred this week to swatkins@sunherald.com.
Get to know the nominees here:
Kylie McKay, Biloxi softball: The freshman pitched five innings, allowing one run and striking out four while also batting .500 at the plate against St. Martin.
D’Iberville archery: The Warriors earned their third consecutive Class III state championship last week with 3,307 team points. Landon Garrett led with 289 points and 21 bull’s-eyes.
Ethan Surowiec, Gulfport baseball: Surowiec racked up three hits in a win over Harrison Central, driving in four runs with a double and a home run. The Ole Miss commit also stole a base.
Payton McLean, East Central baseball: McLean picked up four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and drove in five runs in a win over Laurel.
Teegan DeWitt, Hancock softball: DeWitt pitched a six-inning no-hitter against Long Beach with 16 strikeouts. DeWitt also had two hits and three RBIs.
Emma Franklin, D’Iberville softball: Franklin pitched a seven-inning one-hitter against Harrison Central with 10 strikeouts. Also contributed with one hit at the plate.
Luke Schnoor, Resurrection baseball: Schnoor picked up four hits over two wins against Sacred Heart, including one home run. He drove in five runs during the series.