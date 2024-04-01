Is it time for Jets to draft their QB of the future? | Zero Blitz

Frank Schwab returns to the pod to join Jason Fitz as the duo go back and forth on the biggest NFL news from the weekend. Fitz and Frank discuss the news surrounding Rashee Rice and his suspected involvement in a car wreck in Dallas, Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets trading for Haason Reddick. After the news, Fitz and Frank dive into the biggest need for every AFC team, as they discuss which positions teams need to target in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo get especially in-depth on the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos as they attempt to determine each team's blueprint for success.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing. Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein as the duo go behind the scenes on the biggest NFL stories. The duo kick things off with Dak Prescott's contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys and whether or not we could see something get done soon. The franchise tag deadline has come and gone, and Jori sees some clear winners and losers. Fitz and Jori point out Chris Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as winners, while the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, the New York Giants and the free agent running backs are losers. Later, Fitz and Jori put quarterback-needy teams under the spotlight as they determine their level of trust in the franchises to execute their quarterback plan this offseason. They discuss the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Trevor Sikkema to discuss the start of NFL free agency, including all their biggest takeaways, the quarterback signings (Charles' Atlanta Falcons finally have their guy) and a few of their favorite prospect-team fits for the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo start with their big free agency takeaways so far, including interior OL getting the bag (and the Carolina Panthers becoming a laughing stock), running backs getting paid more than expected and the Kansas City Chiefs being all in on a three-peat. The top available quarterbacks have found a home, and Charles is excited about getting Kirk Cousins, as he felt like it was a move the Falcons had to make given their draft position. Charles also thought Baker Mayfield could have got more from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Trevor thinks the contract was about right. The two discuss expectations for the NFC South before talking about Russell Wilson's fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Charles and Trevor dive into the NFL draft by going through Charles' favorite fits from Trevor's prospect-team fits. The duo discuss the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and have a deeper discussion around Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
