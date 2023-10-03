It's time for Florida football coach Billy Napier to open up the offense

Florida football coach Billy Napier made clear on Monday that he doesn't intend to give up play calling despite UF's season-long offensive struggles.

There were some head-scratching decisions during UF's 33-14 loss at Kentucky, including a run play into an eight-man front on 4th-and-2 and a pass before the first down line to tight end Arlis Boardingham on a 4th-and-4 play.

In four games against FBS opponents, the Florida Gators have scored eight touchdowns. It's never been easier to score points and attack defenses in college football (Ole Miss and LSU combined for 14 TDs on Saturday night, while USC and Colorado combined for 13 TDs). Yet UF's offense has remained stuck in quicksand, lacking pace and urgency.

"Everything that we do is always being evaluated," Napier said. "I think one of the things that's challenging as a leader when you have a core responsibility, if there's things in that area that can be done better, you've got to be able to tell yourself the truth."

The truth is that for Napier to salvage UF's 2023 season and show progress in year two, he needs to open up the offense. Fewer check downs and wide receiver screens. More strikes downfield. Especially when opposing defenses stack the box, like Kentucky did last Saturday.

It may not play into the strength of starting quarterback Graham Mertz, but what good is a 79.1 competition percentage when you only have 6 TD passes in five games to show for it? Mertz did show nice touch on a deep sideline throw to receiver Caleb Douglas, a 32-yard gain that set up UF's first touchdown.

Mertz missed Douglas on a deep throw earlier in the game, and receiver Ricky Pearsall dropped another deep ball on a diving attempt. But there were more chances for UF to stretch Kentucky's defense, chances Florida simply didn't take.

Florida faces a pair of must-win games against Vanderbilt (Saturday, 4 p.m., SEC Network) and at South Carolina (Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network) to start the month. Vanderbilt ranks 12th in the SEC in pass defense at 261 yards allowed per game. South Carolina ranks 14th at 301.4 yards per game allowed.

It presents an opportunity for Florida to take chances and create more explosive plays. To date, the Gators have generated just nine pass plays of 30 yards or longer. Vanderbilt, UF's opponent on Saturday, has posted 24 pass plays of 30 yards or more,

Losing Douglas at wide receiver for four-to-six weeks with a leg injury is a blow to the offense. UF has also played the last two games without freshman speedster Eugene Wilson III. Andy Jean, another freshman receiver, has shown promise and could take on more of a role in the offense in the coming weeks.

"His opportunities in the offense have been increasing because he's preparing better," Napier said. "Showing a better grasp, practicing better, more efficient, more productive, performing in practice."

Napier admitted he got "too conservative" in the second half against Tennessee, as Florida netted just one field goal after building a 26-7 halftime lead. From that point, UF has scored just 3 TDs over its last 10 quarters of football.

Early against Charlotte, Napier chose to kick a field goal on 4th-and-1 in the red zone instead of going for it, extending UF's lead to 10-0 at the time. The Gators settled for field goals the rest of the game and won a closer-than-expected 22-7 game.

A team often feeds off its play-caller. Napier, the son of a Georgia high school coach who ran the veer, has shown to be cautious so far in his UF tenure. His goal is to establish the run and create big plays off play action. It hasn't worked as well in year two because UF lost its best run blocker (All-American O'Cyrus Torrence) and dual-threat quarterback (Anthony Richardson) to the NFL Draft. Mertz has been sacked 12 times in five games.

Homecoming at The Swamp against Vanderbilt presents the chance for Florida to reshape the direction of its season and offensive mindset. It's time for Napier to go out there and take it.

