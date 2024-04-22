Tim Hardaway blasts Dallas Mavericks offense after playoff-opening loss to LA Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks postseason got off to a rough start on Sunday when they fell 109-97 at Cyrpto.com Arena.

NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr., whose son and namesake plays on the Dallas Mavs, had harsh words for the Mavs on “The Craig Carton Show,” where he derisively compared them to UConn.

“[UConn] run better offense than the Dallas Mavericks, cause they get everybody moving, everybody touching the ball, everybody making plays and they get the defense moving,” said Hardaway, “I think they need to run offense get moving and get other people shots.”

The ex-Golden State Warrior said that the Mavs are too reliant on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving pick-and-rolls it allows the Clippers to more easily play defense and rest for their offensive possessions.

The Mavs offense struggled mightily in the first half scoring 30 points in the first half and only eight in the second quarter.

The Mavs duo of Irving and Doncic scored 64 of the team’s 97 points and PJ Washington was the only other Dallas player to score in double figures scoring 11 in the game.

The Mavs will have to turn things around quickly to avoid going down 0-2 in the series. Game two is set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Cyrpto.com Arena