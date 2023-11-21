Tim Boyle feeling confident, ready to help struggling Jets offense

The Jets' offense will have a new look when they take the field this Friday night against the high-powered Miami Dolphins.

As we learned following Monday’s practice, quarterback Tim Boyle will receive the start for Gang Green in place of former first-round pick Zach Wilson, who hasn’t been able to get much of anything going lately.

With the struggling Wilson under center, the Jets have quickly found themselves riding a disappointing three-game losing streak and on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture with a 4-6 record.

Saleh and company are certainly hoping the QB change will provide a bit of a spark to this slumping offense and the veteran Boyle told reporters following Tuesday’s practice that he’s looking forward to making the most of his chance.

“An opportunity’s an opportunity, I’m really excited to take advantage of it,” he said. “It’s been a big week of prep so far with the short week and everything going on and I think we’ve all handled it very well.

“I’m not going to be shellshocked by the moment, I’m just excited to go out there and put my flavor on things. I’m going to be myself, take control of the offense and do what I can to put the ball in our playmakers hands.”

This is Boyle's fifth season at the NFL level, but he is yet to find much success.

The 29-year-old endured his fair share of ups and down during his college days, throwing more interceptions (13) than touchdown passes (1) during his three years with the UConn Huskies.

Boyle ended up going undrafted in 2018, but signed on with the Packers, where he spent his first two seasons with now Jets teammate Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as a backup. He followed that up with separate stints backing up for the Lions and Bears.

Heading into Friday night's contest, Boyle has just three career starts under his belt, all of which came back in 2021 with Detroit. He’s thrown a total of just 120 passes at the NFL level for 607 yards, three touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Despite that, the gunslinger fully believes in his ability to lead the struggling Jets offense.



“Confidence is everything playing quarterback. You have to feel like you’re dangerous out there, you can’t go into a play or a series with any doubt,” he said. “I’ve felt like I’ve always had the ability to play in the NFL and I’m right where I should be right now.

“I feel like I have enough. I can get the ball out on time, I can make all the throws, I can stay in the pocket, and be a good quarterback for this team, so that’s what I intend to do.”